RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-10-18-20-34

(two, ten, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

0-2-6-6

(zero, two, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.