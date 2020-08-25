RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

15-23-28-29-34

(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

08-10-25-30-32

(eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two)

08-10-15-17-57, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 3

(eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: three)

9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

8-8-8-0

(eight, eight, eight, zero)

2-7-6-4

(two, seven, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.