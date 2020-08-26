RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-04-06-08-29

(three, four, six, eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

2-1-1-7

(two, one, one, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.