RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-04-16-25-27

(three, four, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

7-8-5-6

(seven, eight, five, six)

Estimated jackpot: $47 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.