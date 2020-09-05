RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-08-22-29-34

(six, eight, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

3-4-1-7

(three, four, one, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.