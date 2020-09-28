RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-10-15-23-25

(three, ten, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $32 million

6-9-9

(six, nine, nine)

1-9-3-4

(one, nine, three, four)

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.