RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

09-10-12-13-27

(nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

4-0-6

(four, zero, six)

8-6-7-4

(eight, six, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.