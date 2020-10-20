RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

05-13-20-27-31

(five, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

5-3-9-3

(five, three, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.