RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-13-21-30-41, Cash Ball: 2

(one, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

3-1-9-9

(three, one, nine, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.