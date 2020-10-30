RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

13-19-35-48-52, Cash Ball: 4

(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

0-9-5

(zero, nine, five)

1-2-4-8

(one, two, four, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

