RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

16-22-33-44-51, Cash Ball: 1

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-one; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

8-4-7-1

(eight, four, seven, one)

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.