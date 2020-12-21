RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:

12-29-32-38-60, Cash Ball: 1

(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $330 million

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

1-3-3-5

(one, three, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.