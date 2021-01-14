RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-10-17-32-39, Cash Ball: 1

(one, ten, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

4-4-3-0

(four, four, three, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.