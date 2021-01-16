RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

15-23-26-32-57, Cash Ball: 4

(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $850 million

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

8-7-5-7

(eight, seven, five, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

