RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

08-09-19-22-23, Cash Ball: 4

(eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

1-1-6

(one, one, six)

2-5-8-9

(two, five, eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.