RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-17-23-27-38, Cash Ball: 3

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

8-2-1-2

(eight, two, one, two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.