RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

20-27-32-41-55, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-one, fifty-five; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

7-0-6-0

(seven, zero, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.