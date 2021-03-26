RICHMOND, Va. _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-12-24-42-59, Cash Ball: 3

(five, twelve, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

2-8-8

(two, eight, eight)

9-1-2-8

(nine, one, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $238 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.