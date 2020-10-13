“This has affected the Department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth,” an elections department spokeswoman said in a statement, without providing details about how or when the problem started.

An official in Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) office said the disruption — which also affected the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the state health department and other agencies — would likely be temporary.

But, by noon, the problem had still not been fixed.

The disruption added another headache for local election officials processing tens of thousands of voters during what has been a record turnout for early voting in Virginia.

Several local election offices said residents called to complain that they were unable to register to vote through the state elections department website, while others said they were forced to temporarily stop early voting.

“It’s terrible because we’re sitting here and we have no idea what’s happening,” said Judy Brown, the general registrar in Loudoun County, complaining a lack of communication about the problem from the state elections department.

Brown said the disruption forced her office to manually confirm the registration status of Loudoun County voters who cast early ballots Tuesday.

The problem also prevented Loudoun election officers from processing voter registration applications and from printing labels needed to mail absentee ballots, Brown said.

In Fairfax, county officials said the severed cable did not affect their early voting process, but did hamper voter registration.

Officials in Virginia Beach said the problem kept them from processing early ballots.

Christine Lewis, the city’s deputy registrar for elections, said voters who showed up to cast their ballots Tuesday morning were being offered the option of instead filling out provisional ballots, which are typically counted last in an election. But, by 11:30 a.m., there were fewer than 20 takers, Lewis said.

“They want to wait for the system to come up and they want to vote on our machines,” Lewis said, adding that she didn’t know how long that would take.

“It’s affecting everyone,” Lewis said, about the multiple websites that were not operating. “Just because one wire got cut.”

With tensions high around the election contest between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, plus several congressional races in Virginia, voter advocates criticized the Northam administration for not doing more to prevent a disruption, recalling a state computer system crash that occurred on the eve of the 2016 election.

Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, noted that her organization sued Virginia in 2016 over the problem that year, forcing the state to extend its registration deadline.

“Election officials in Virginia have again failed the public,” Clarke said in a statement that predicted “tens of thousands” of voters would not be able to cast ballots as a result of Tuesday's disruption. “It is astonishing that Virginia has not learned from failures of the not-so-distant past.”

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) agreed with the organization, calling for the voter registration deadline to be extended beyond Tuesday.