A cut fiber optic cable in Virginia shut down multiple state websites Tuesday, potentially affecting thousands of voters on the state’s last day to register to vote.

State elections officials said the cut happened in the Chester area near Route 10.

“This has affected the Department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth,” an elections department spokeswoman said in a statement, citing a notice provided by the state’s information technologies agency.

Local election officials in Northern Virginia said the disruption has forced them to register voters using paper forms.

This story is developing and will be updated.