Map: Where to vote early in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Voting guides: D.C. | Maryland | Virginia • How to vote: D.C. | Maryland | Virginia

The latest: Meet 15 candidates running for the D.C. State Board of Education | Half of Maryland voters plan to choose mail-in ballots, poll finds | Mayor Bowser has $219,000 in her fund for needy residents. During the pandemic, she has given $0. | Trump can’t stop tweeting about ever-bluer Virginia and its governor. But his campaign is quiet on TV.

Are you running into voting problems? Let us know here.

Read deeper...

• D.C.’s poorest wards won’t have voting ‘supercenters,’ despite long lines in primary

• No TV ads, no presidential visits: Virginia’s era as a swing state appears to be over

• Majority of Marylanders support major police overhaul, poll finds

Mail-in voting: Absentee ballots vs. mail-in ballots | Google allows misleading ads on mail-in voting to remain | How to prevent your mail ballot from being rejected | Why the USPS wanted to remove hundreds of mail-sorting machines | Can FedEx and UPS deliver ballots?

Show More