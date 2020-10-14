A federal judge in Virginia agreed Wednesday to extend the state’s voter registration deadline through Thursday after a severed fiber optic cable kept thousands of voters from registering online on Tuesday, the original deadline for doing so.

U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney Jr. ordered the new deadline be set for 11:59 p.m. Thursday. State Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) agreed to the change as part of a lawsuit filed by voter advocacy groups, who argued that Tuesday’s disruption disproportionately affected ethnic minorities and younger voters.

“You can’t go back in time to register people,” Gibney said, before granting a motion to extend the deadline.

The order followed a chaotic day for election officials in Virginia, who lost Internet service after a fiber optic utility cable in Chesterfield County was accidentally cut during work related to a utilities project. A state official said the cable was severed sometime Monday night.

Interest in the Nov. 3 presidential election is high in Virginia, as across the country, with strong turnout at early voting sites since they opened last month.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.