“You can’t go back in time to register people,” Gibney said, before granting a motion to extend the deadline.
The order followed a chaotic day for election officials in Virginia, who lost Internet service after a fiber optic utility cable in Chesterfield County was accidentally cut during work related to a utilities project. A state official said the cable was severed sometime Monday night.
Interest in the Nov. 3 presidential election is high in Virginia, as across the country, with strong turnout at early voting sites since they opened last month.
