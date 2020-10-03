But they also swapped a number of poignant attacks — at times accusing each other of not standing up to racism strongly enough.

In one of the most heated segments, the moderators recalled President Trump’s refusal to clearly condemn white supremacy during Tuesday night’s debate, as well as his infamous comment that there were “good people” on “both sides” of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The candidates were asked whether they agreed with the president.

Gade, a 25-year Army veteran, disavowed racism and white supremacy, telling any white supremacists listening that he didn’t want their support or their vote. He said he thought Trump “badly fumbled” his response on white supremacy on Tuesday and after the Charlottesville rally.

Warner, a two-term senator and former governor, also said the president was wrong in both cases, and insisted Gade was not being hard enough on him. “I hope and would ask my opponent to acknowledge that President Trump was wrong,” he said.

“I literally just said that, senator,” Gade responded. “But as governor in 2002 … you appointed a known segregationist named [Bradley B. Cavedo] to the 13th district. … So don’t preach to me about what I need to say. You need to talk about your own actions.”

Warner appeared stumped for a moment on rebuttal, citing his administration’s “record investment in minority business” before a moderator asked him to respond more directly to Gade’s claims. Warner then said Cavedo was part of a group of judges put forth by Republicans and Democrats that he approved.

“Going along with a deal is hardly an act of political courage,” Gade shot back.

Gade, who lost a leg in combat in Iraq and later advised the George W. Bush administration on disabled and wounded veterans’ issues, is trailing Warner by 13 points among Virginia likely voters, according to a Sept. 24 poll released by Christopher Newport University. Warner, a technology executive before taking public office, is strongly favored to win reelection in a state that has not backed a Republican statewide since 2009.

But on Saturday, Gade tried to distinguish himself from his party in some ways, saying he supports removing Confederate names from military bases and calling on Republicans to “embrace” the Black Lives Matter movement.

In response to a question from the moderators, both he and Warner said they believed BLM’s aim was to promote social justice rather than sow discord. They also said violent actors within protests should be prosecuted. Both strongly opposed defunding the police, saying that more resources — not less — may be needed for police training.

But the candidates differed on some reforms. Warner, who supports the Justice in Policing Act, wants to ban chokeholds. Gade agreed with Warner on changes such as restricting the militarization of police and limiting qualified immunity, but disagreed about banning chokeholds. He also disagreed about restricting the federal government from sending agents to cities with potentially violent protests. And he touted his endorsement from the Virginia Police Benevolent Association.

“My opponent is correct that he stands with the police organizations that don’t want to make significant changes,” Warner said in response. “I stand with those who want reform.”

Because covid-19 has disproportionately infected and killed Black Americans and impacted minority-owned businesses, the moderators also devoted significant time to coronavirus relief.

Like he did in their first debate, Gade repeatedly went after Warner for voting against the GOP’s relief package in the Senate — which Warner said fell far short of what is needed, noting that not even all Republicans supported the bill.

Warner said his bill, the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act, would provide more targeted aid to minority-owned businesses and community development financial institutions.

And Gade again came under fire for comments he has made comparing mask mandates to “tyranny” — this time facing tough questioning from the moderators, who played his May comments on “The Schilling Show” and asked Gade to explain them.

He had said: “Every time you put on your mask, I want you to think about the fact that this is what tyranny feels like. This is what government overreach feels like.”

Gade, who still opposes a national mask mandate, issued a mea culpa and blamed the comments on his political inexperience. “Maybe I mangled the point. I’m not a career politician. I’ve never run for anything before,” he said. “I encourage my fellow Americans to wear masks, but I also am skeptical of a government strong enough to force us to wear them.”

It was one of several tough questions the moderators tailored to each candidate, highlighting past comments or silence. When it was Warner’s turn, moderators asked him why he failed to join Democrats in their support for changing the former name of the Washington Football Team, the Redskins, in 2014. He, too, issued a mea culpa, saying: “I probably should have weighed in earlier.”

On public education, Warner and Gade differ greatly. Moderators aired a recording from last November of Gade saying families are getting “trapped in these nasty failing public schools,” which he called “a recipe for continued degradation across our society.”

Gade, a proponent of school choice, defended calling the schools “nasty,” saying that failing schools have disproportionately affected Black families. He advocated for “maximal educational choice and freedom.”

Warner said he was proud of public schools, and stressed the need to refinance student debt. Gade, meanwhile, said he opposed using a “federal credit card” to “bail out people who voluntarily took out student loans.”

The remark drew criticism from Warner.

“Refinancing Wall Street is all right, but refinancing student debt down to record low interest rates is wrong? I don’t get it,” Warner said.