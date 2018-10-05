A Virginia circuit court has dismissed felony charges against a Chesterfield, Va., woman accused of self-aborting in the third trimester of her pregnancy, according to court records.

Michelle F. Roberts was arrested on March 29, 2017, after police found the skeletal remains of a baby buried in the back yard of a house where she was living in Chesterfield. Operating on a tip from a relative, police had searched the house, seeking “any evidence associated with the delivery and death of a newborn child whether alive or deceased,” according to an affidavit.

[‘I know what’s buried in the back yard’]

Roberts, then 43, denied the allegations. She had becharged in the case based on a rarely invoked Virginia law, written in 1950, that prohibits giving a pregnant woman a drug or taking any action “with intent to destroy her unborn child.”

According to court records, Roberts told police she gave birth to a baby boy in the house, but the baby died afterward, and she buried him in the back yard.

The case alarmed women’s rights advocates in Virginia. Gail Deady, the Secular Society Women’s Rights legal fellow for the Virginia ACLU,told the Post, the case was “another example of overreach and targeting of a pregnant woman in an attempt to shame and punish her for her circumstances.”

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, prosecutors dropped the case after Roberts’s lawyers challenged findings of the state’s medical examiner, who testified Roberts’ baby died from injuries to his head and the mother’s drug use.

Commonwealth Assistant Attorney Shawn Gobble could not be reached for comment.