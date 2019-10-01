For the first time, a Virginia resident has died of a severe lung injury after vaping, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Virginia Department of Health said the death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C. The name of the victim was not released by the department.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak,” state health commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

The statement said the death is one of 31 lung injury cases in Virginia and 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in 10 states, according to the statement.

The cause of the outbreak of lung injuries is not known, authorities said, and the Virginia Department of Health recommends that people concerned about lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping avoid e-cigarette products.

Those seeking more information about vaping should visit the health department’s website, officials said, and anyone using e-cigarette products who experiences cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or fever should seek medical attention or call a poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.

