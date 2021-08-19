Newport News is one of the largest districts in the state and among the first in Hampton Roads to refuse to follow the law passed last year. Under the law, school districts must adopt policies consistent with or more comprehensive than the model policies. They include allowing students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms that conform to their gender identity and allowing students to use pronouns and a name that reflects their gender identity.
Most board members said they wanted more information, citing their discomfort with parts of the guidelines.
Before the vote, Chair Douglas Brown said there’s nothing stopping the district from spending more time on the matter before revisiting it. Still, Brown said the law violates the rights of Christian parents like him who believe kids aren’t capable of making choices about their gender.