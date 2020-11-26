With an onboard camera, police identified Robinson as the person who directed the laser pointer at the plane and directed officers to her location, authorities said. Robinson was apprehended at the traffic circle and officers recovered a green laser pointer.
Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23, 2021. She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
