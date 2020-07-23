The police officer who came and saw nothing suspicious demanded to see the rental agreement proving this brown family had the right to be in the gorgeous seven-bedroom beach house.

We’ve had this lesson before, America. From hotel swimming pools to parks, from college lounges to their own condos, people of color doing everyday things are called out as potential criminals by white people clutching dangerous, old narratives.

To his credit, the police chief in this town is upset about what happened. And a little mortified.

“I can’t stress enough that the family did nothing wrong,” Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks told me this week. “And we didn’t want to make them feel bad. If we did, then shame on us.”

So, what was the “suspicious” behavior the multigenerational Joseph family was engaged in that fine summer day?

The caller, an elderly resident, said that he’d heard people at the house discussing where they would eat sandwiches — upstairs or downstairs — and that their conclusion that “they were not going to hurt anyone” was what raised his lily-white Spidey senses.

“The reporting person who left the message never mentioned race, I can tell you that,” Banks said. But, “obviously, he didn’t hear the whole conversation.”

Cpl. Susan Gladmon was sent out to investigate. Banks said the officer knew it was a vague and weird complaint from the beginning.

“She’s not a rookie,” he told me.

Gladmon stepped into the home to find a brown-skinned grandmother with her grandbaby — no sandwiches or people were being harmed. At that point, the officer could have left — everyone’s fine, case closed.

Instead, she demanded to see the family’s rental agreement.

“That’s the thing that caused me to wonder,” Joseph said. Why on Earth would the family, after a week of being there with their nice cars and strollers and beach toys, have to prove that they had a right to be in the house when there was no crime, no public disturbance or nuisance?

The “Rehoboth Police Department often responds to complaints of squatters,” Gladmon wrote in her police report, justifying her demand.

Please. Squatters? I grew up in a resort town and, yes, in the offseason those empty places got abused by partying high schoolers. But the police chief said summer isn’t when they get that kind of stuff.

Joseph is no vocal activist — he’s an Indian American guy who played football at Georgetown Prep, married a white woman, and for years worked as a federal prosecutor in D.C.

He has been going to Rehoboth for decades. And even though “it’s a pretty white place,” he said he had never been targeted or felt uncomfortable before.

“This may not be racially motivated; I’m not saying it definitely is,” he told me.

But the episode gnawed at him. He had the talk with his brown sons that week — the talk familiar to all people of color — about the way police may treat them differently because of their skin color. And as a former prosecutor, he also had to concede that law enforcement officers don’t always act right.

He checked with his former colleagues in the federal civil rights division. “Is this something?” he asked, describing the incident. They didn’t hesitate to tell him it smelled bad.

He communicated with the beach town’s city manager and the solicitor, asking them whether this was a pattern in Rehoboth Beach with people of color. The responses left him unsatisfied.

The police department wrote a Facebook post about the incident, explaining that this was just one of 112 calls it had received about rental properties this year, a response that seemed tepid compared to the soul-searching conversation I later had with the chief.

Banks, who said he wouldn’t have asked the family to prove they were renting the house, said he talked to the officer about the way she handled the call, but didn’t discipline her.

These are the quiet indignities that people of color have been enduring for years. And maybe, 2020 America is finally listening to them.

No, the caller didn’t mention the color of the family’s skin in his call.

And no, the officer never made a racist comment.

But racism isn’t always so, well, black and white.

A month ago, Banks fired a cadet who posted something racist on social media — didn’t hesitate at all. But that was an easy and obvious one.

Bias can also be subtle and quiet, but still harmful.

There are two times — the initial call and the police response — when this story might have gone differently if all the members of the Joseph family were white.

And if white people can acknowledge that, it’s the first step toward a more just and equal society.

“I don’t know this family’s history, I’m not a person of color and I want to respect them,” the police chief said. “I know officers aren’t supposed to show their feelings, but I hate having this image of us out there.”

Hating the image, rather than defending the actions, is a start. Apologizing is the next step. And vowing to change is the future that America needs to move forward.