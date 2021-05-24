The District has administered 765,744 doses of the vaccine, and 44.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post’s tracker. Maryland has administered 5,865,636 doses of the vaccine, and 45.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Virginia has administered 8,070,591 doses of the fully vaccine, and 43.3 percent of the population is vaccinated.
The region is somewhat outpacing the United States overall: across the country, nearly 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
“What we benefited from in the District is — and in Maryland, Virginia — we've benefited from, substantially, not just a pretty good vaccine rollout, but also reasonably high uptake. And I think that that says a lot about our region of the country,” said Neil Jay Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. “We happen to be … a pretty progressive place.”
The seven-day average of new daily cases in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia stood at 732 on Monday, continuing a decline that started April 13, when the average was 3,119. The seven-day average of new daily deaths was 26 on Monday, and has not climbed higher than 40 since April 11. At the height of the pandemic this winter, it exceeded 200.
The seven-day change in current hospitalizations has been falling since April 22. Hospitalizations dropped 27 percent in D.C. from last week, 25 percent in Maryland and 25 percent in Virginia.
Case counts are currently at levels last seen last fall, said Sehgal.
“The big difference today is that the risk is now concentrated largely among unvaccinated people,” he said. “And so the cases that you're seeing and the deaths that you're seeing, they're not evenly distributed across society, because risk is no longer evenly distributed across society.”
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) echoed that view in an interview last week, noting that as the city opens up activities that have been restricted for many months, people who are not yet vaccinated are more likely to contract the virus.
“It could lead to an increase in cases,” she warned. “Going into the world without a vaccine at this point — you introduce yourself to a lot of risk.”
The unvaccinated population is a diverse group in terms of their reasons for not getting the shot, Sehgal said. Some simply don’t want the vaccine. But many haven’t been able to get it because of their work schedule, their responsibilities taking care of children or elderly adults, or because they lack information.
Sehgal also noted that vaccination rates for Latinos are lagging behind their share of the population in Maryland, especially in Prince George’s County, and hovering about even with their share of the population in Virginia and the District. Given that Latinos were disproportionately sickened by the virus, he said, he would have expected higher vaccination rates among that group.
“I don't know that our vaccine outreach efforts have been so culturally competent,” Sehgal said.
Latinos make up 11 percent of the District’s population and 12 percent of vaccinations for which ethnicity is reported, Sehgal said, compared to 20 percent of cases and 14 percent of deaths. Latinos make up 11 percent of the population in Maryland, but 8 percent of vaccinations; and approximately 10 percent of both the population and the vaccinations in Virginia.
“We prioritized, in the DMV, combating vaccine hesitancy among our Black neighbors, because we anticipated that,” Sehgal said. “I don't know that we anticipated the same vaccine hesitancy among our Latino neighbors.”
Groups such as CASA de Maryland are working to increase vaccine uptake among Spanish-speaking residents. And health officials continue to cast a wide net as they look for people who are willing to be vaccinated but have not yet gotten the shot. The Maryland Department of Health partnered with Compare Foods to vaccinate 200 staff and shoppers in Prince George’s County and Baltimore City on Sunday.
“This is a key element of our ground game, to bring life-saving vaccines directly where our residents live, work, and shop,” said Maryland health secretary Dennis R. Schrader in a news release. “The state is driven to get as many shots in arms as possible to get COVID-19 and its variants behind us and citizens can begin to experience a sense of normalcy.”
And after a second round of volunteer-powered door-knocking this weekend to encourage D.C. residents to get the vaccine, Bowser said that she would hire paid workers this summer to continue canvassingin some neighborhoods to tell people about the shots.
Meantime, officials are continuing to loosen pandemic restrictions. Most D.C. public library branches will resume indoor activities, like sitting at tables and chairs and browsing for books, on June 1. But what remains to be seen is how quickly people feel confident reentering public spaces.
“It's gonna take a while for us, many of us, to ease back into public life,” Sehgal said. “Because a lot of people have lost loved ones and family and friends. And that loss doesn't go away just because the mandate changes.”
Julie Zauzmer contributed to this report.
