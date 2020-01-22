The fire company, which manages the herd, said it will continue giving yearly boosters to the Chincoteague ponies as part of its efforts to prevent Pythiosis, also called “swamp cancer.” The disease comes form a fungus-like organism that leaves ponies with painful lesions, The Salisbury Daily Times reported. While it can be curable, it can thousands of dollars to treat. Cases are down from 2018, when seven ponies died of swamp cancer. Just one died in 2019 from what the owner suspected was the disease, the newspaper said. The agency also said one unvaccinated pony recently contracted the disease but has since recovered.