Jurisdictions had been relying on estimates provided by the federal government, which for many states were more generous than the actual numbers. Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine accelerator program, finalized allocations for this week’s shipment on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Gustave Perna, the four-star Army general overseeing the vaccine distribution across the country, on Saturday took responsibility for that “miscommunication,” saying initial forecasts did not account for steps involved in actually clearing available vaccine for release.

“When you hear other jurisdictions saying that, ‘We’re going to vaccinate X number of people by the end of January . . . they are estimating that, that is not a firm number,” D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Thursday. “The District has decided that we’re not going to give you an estimate. . . . We want to underpromise and overdeliver.”

Virginia, Maryland and the District will also begin receiving the Moderna vaccine this week, after the Food and Drug Administration authorized it on Friday. Virginia placed an order for 146,000 doses; the amount requested by D.C. and Maryland was not immediately available.

Vaccinations in the region began Monday for health-care workers and first responders, with nursing home residents and staff members also considered top priority.

Regional officials said they would need several weeks to compile data on how many people were vaccinated the first week, citing an elaborate distribution process.

The District’s doses went to six sites, which then partnered with other health-care providers to distribute the vaccine. The 72,125 doses in Virginia went to 18 hospitals, and the 155,000 doses in Maryland went to 24 hospitals.

Just one adverse reaction to the vaccine was reported in the District as of Thursday: A person at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital experienced a chest rash and some nausea after receiving the vaccine but is fine and back to work, said MedStar spokeswoman Marianne Worley.

No adverse reactions were reported in Virginia as of Thursday, said Julian Walker, a spokesman for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. And no adverse reactions were reported in Maryland as of Friday, said Ebony Wilder, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Health.

Health-care workers who volunteered to be vaccinated in public said they were delighted the vaccine had been approved, 10 months after the pandemic arrived in the United States.

“I’ve got two kids at home and my husband. I’ve got parents as well that live in the area, and we didn’t see our folks for eight weeks,” said Sheetal Sheth, a labor and delivery doctor at George Washington University Hospital, describing the toll the pandemic has taken on her personal life and her relief at getting the vaccine. She said she still planned to take precautions, especially as she waits for her second shot and for others to be vaccinated.

Hospital chief executives and staff were also thinking about what their vaccinations would mean for the public at large. Officials at Howard University Hospital and United Medical Center hoped that vaccinating health-care workers would build confidence in a vaccine that many distrust, especially Black people, because of the politicization of the vaccine development process and a history of mistreatment by the medical establishment.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) joined the first five medical workers to get vaccinated at the University of Maryland Medical System on Dec. 14 and activated the National Guard on Tuesday to help distribute the vaccine.

Officials aim to begin vaccinating nursing home residents this week and to eventually launch a vaccine dashboard in the coming weeks, said Charles Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health. It will show how many vaccines have been administered by county, age and race, and other details.

Virginia officials expect to receive 50,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, down from 72,150 last week. They hope to vaccinate all health-care workers in the next 45 to 60 days, Walker said, and are working with CVS and Walgreens to begin vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff members.

Health officials in Virginia and Maryland said they would each send 8,000 doses of the vaccine to the District to cover residents of their states who work as health-care workers in the city.

The move was a response to concern voiced by District officials, the D.C. Hospital Association and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments that the city was not receiving enough vaccine because the allocations were tied to population instead of to the workforce.