The District plans to open vaccine appointments to healthy adults on May 1, the latest date that President Biden set as a target for all states. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his state’s date of April 27 for universal eligibility will be accelerated in the coming days, while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that everyone 16 and older who lives or works in the state will become eligible for shots on April 18, two weeks ahead of Biden’s deadline. But at the moment, Virginia’s populous D.C. suburbs lag behind much of the state, with essential workers who would be eligible if they lived in more rural areas on pace to meet Northam’s deadline still not able to get shots in Northern Virginia.

AD

AD

“In order to succeed and be able to meet the governor’s goal, we’re going to need dramatically more doses coming to Northern Virginia,” said Jeff C. McKay (D), chair of the county board in Fairfax County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction.

This week, Fairfax received about 18,000 fewer doses than the previous week, totaling about 46,000, McKay said. “So, we’re moving in the wrong direction.”

The region’s seeming slowness has complex causes, from the federal government’s decision to allocate hundreds of thousands of extra doses to large states but exclude the District, to local emphasis on reserving some doses for hard-to-reach and vulnerable patients rather than funneling all shots as fast as possible to the first person willing to take them.

AD

Then, there’s the fact that the Washington area simply has more people who are willing — indeed, eager — to get vaccinated.

AD

With residents constantly clamoring for easier access to vaccines, D.C. Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) snapped at the city’s emergency management director at a meeting Wednesday.

“I’m telling you, you’re working, but it ain’t working. It’s as simple as that. It is the most frustrating system that we’ve had to live with,” Bonds said.

From the beginning of the vaccine rollout late last year, D.C. started out with fewer vaccines per person in its patient pool than states, and has fallen further as the vaccine rollout progressed. To start, when the federal government allocated doses to states on a per capita basis, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) asked for extra in consideration of the large number of health-care workers and law enforcement officers who live in the suburbs and aren’t counted in D.C.’s population, but were D.C.’s responsibility to vaccinate.

The federal government has repeatedly said no. A large portion of D.C.’s initial shots went to nonresidents, and while that portion has fallen, the city to date has used nearly 30 percent of its shots on nonresidents, making it proportionately harder for D.C. residents to find an appointment than their counterparts in other states.

AD

AD

Then, as the Biden administration secured more doses and promised supply to states would sharply increase this spring, D.C. lost out again. The city’s weekly allocation went up, in step with the states. But a large chunk of those new doses went to a Federal Emergency Management Agency program which provides 3,000 to 6,000 extra doses per day to special clinics across the country.

FEMA declared that it would look for sites for those clinics by starting with the most populous states first and working down the list — meaning the District, which the head of FEMA acknowledged has high need for such a clinic, would never qualify because its population is lower than that of almost all states.



Maryland and Virginia have recently been granted these FEMA clinics, in Greenbelt and Norfolk.

Finally, D.C. made choices about how to use the shots that it did receive, which resulted in lower immediate usage of vaccines.

As residents of Whiter, wealthier neighborhoods have greatly outpaced poorer, majority-Black neighborhoods in vaccination rates, the city chose to allocate less than half of its doses to its citywide registration portal — where most available appointments are snapped up instantly by people savvy enough to navigate the system and eager for vaccines — and send the rest to hospitals, nonprofit health clinics, and special programs like clinics at churches and public housing buildings designed to reach poorer residents.

Tamara Smith, who represents the nonprofit health clinics as president of the D.C. Primary Care Association, said clinics have not shared the experience of some corners of the region, where people are keen to get vaccinated. Their clientele, who are mostly low-income people of color, are often ill-informed about the vaccine and unaware that they qualify.

AD

AD

Of the nearly 39,000 doses that the clinics have received from the city and 5,600 from the federal government, they’ve used just over half so far, Smith said. The rest won’t go to waste — most clinics have not wasted a single shot — but might sit on shelves longer before the clinics are able to put them to use.

“The reason these federal government doses are coming to the health centers is so we can reach individuals that are disproportionately underrepresented. Yes, you could get it out to all the 25-year-olds that are White from affluent communities. They’d line up and get it. That’s not helping,” Smith said. “We really want to reserve the doses that the health centers are getting for people of color, immigrants, low-income folks. That’s the strategy.”

Smith said some clinics have also struggled to find extra nurses available for hire, or to fit patients in their small spaces while observing social distancing. Months into the vaccine rollout, some clinics are still trying to find bigger venues they can use and to recruit volunteers to help vaccinate. “They all got significant funding. Now it’s about logistics and space and staffing,” Smith said. “They are all planning significant ramp-up strategies.”

AD

AD

Officials from D.C.’s health department and mayor’s office did not answer numerous questions from The Washington Post for this story, including about vaccine usage.

The city claims that it has used more than 85 percent of its own 328,990 doses, including those sent to health clinics as well as those distributed through the portal. But D.C. Health says that an additional lot of more than 55,000 doses have been allocated through federal programs — including the 5,600 sent to the clinics — and just 21 percent of those doses have been used.

Giant pharmacies are responsible for some of those unused doses. The longest-running federal relationship in the city is with Giant; CVS locations in the District also joined the federal program recently.

AD

Giant stores have had trouble using their full allotment of doses, to the point that they recently donated 1,000 doses to Johns Hopkins and batches to other hospitals and nonprofits to make sure all their doses would be used, Giant spokesman Daniel Wolk said. In recent weeks, Giant stopped requesting doses from the federal government, so they wouldn’t acquire extras.

Meanwhile in Virginia, a tier of essential workers labeled 1c — everyone from hair stylists to restaurant workers to waste haulers — are eligible in less densely populated areas of the state, but not yet in Northern Virginia.

AD

The patchwork of eligibility has prompted many frustrated residents to go vaccine hunting, driving to Winchester or Danville to get their shots, while those who’ve played by the rules of their local health districts have quietly seethed.

AD

In Maryland, similarly, residents of some suburban areas have fumed as their jurisdictions moved to open eligibility more slowly than the less dense counties farther from Washington.

Last month, Virginia health officials began reallocating doses to Northern Virginia to help the region get to those essential workers faster.

Since March 14, the region’s weekly allocation has increased by 42 percent, to 145,380 by the middle of this week — a jump that includes more doses distributed by the state to local hospitals and pharmacies.

Local health officials say the extra supplies have helped. But whether they’ll get enough to meet the governor’s deadline is still unknown.

AD

AD

“Provided that necessary supply is received on schedule, we will hopefully be able to reach phase 2 by the week of April 18,” a spokeswoman for Arlington County’s health department said.

Officials in Alexandria said the current vaccine allocation puts them about two weeks away from reaching the final tier of essential workers. Officials in Prince William County, which has seen its doses double to 41,720 earlier this week, declined to offer a timetable. David Goodfriend, the health director in Loudoun County, said he expects to start allowing doses to go to anyone older than 16 by the middle of the month, in line with Northam’s timetable.

Currently, Loudoun gets about 20,000 doses every Monday, then another batch later in the week after state health officials redirect doses away from smaller jurisdictions that don’t have enough essential workers seeking them. This week, for print the total was 40,000 doses.

AD

Goodfriend said Northern Virginia’s slower pace of vaccinations is largely due to the fact that there are a lot more elderly residents, first responders, health-care workers and people with underlying medical conditions who are currently eligible and willing to be vaccinated.

A state health department decision in January to change its allocation system to one based on a jurisdiction’s population size instead of how many doses they reported needing also led to far less vaccine coming into Northern Virginia, officials said.

“We just want as many people as possible to get the vaccine,” Goodfriend said. “We know people are still dying from covid.”

Residents who’ve been biding their time have grown more frustrated.

Bill Merkel, 56, said he has watched in astonishment how some of his younger colleagues at the Public Broadcasting Service station in Arlington have found ways to get vaccinations. Merkel — a director of business intelligence at PBS — would qualify as a working journalist under the state’s final tier for essential workers, which Arlington’s health department says will take another two weeks to reach at the current rate of doses it receives from the state.

Merkel, a widower with two sons, worries that his luck is running out, as more transmissible coronavirus variants again drive up infections. “I can’t get sick,” he said, explaining that there is nobody else to care for his sons. “I have no backstop.”

In Fairfax city, Ahmet Sim said he and the 12 employees at his hair salon and spa are also anxiously waiting to learn when they will become eligible.

Sim, 37, said customers calling in recent weeks frequently have the same question before deciding whether to schedule a hair appointment: “Have you all been vaccinated?”

“It’s a big pressure on us,” he said. “They’re saying that if we’re not vaccinated, they’re not going to come to our salon yet.”

Sim said he been struggling to keep his hair salon afloat during the pandemic. With social distancing, he can only host about half as many clients as before, and he spent $4,000 to upgrade his HVAC system and another $3,500 on secondary air filtration. He spends $800 every week to have the salon sanitized.

“Knock on wood, none of us have gotten covid,” said Sim, who in early March preregistered for an appointment under the state health department’s 1c category. “We’re all anxiously waiting.”