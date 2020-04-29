D.C. officials announced extra relief money available for businesses hurt by the area-wide shutdown, while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he would lift his ban on non-emergency medical procedures, marking the first major restriction that the governor has rolled back since the pandemic crisis began escalating. Northam (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also announced steps to ensure safety at meat processing plants, where outbreaks of the novel coronavirus among workers have been reported.

In his letter to McConnell, Van Hollen wrote that returning Senate lawmakers and staff to Capitol Hill without precautions that maximize telework, minimize support staff and institute temperature checks and rapid testing would undermine “stay at home orders” imposed by leaders in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

“While the Senate has critical work to do on behalf of the American people, we must be attentive to our role in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and have clear plans in place to ensure the safety of the staff and Capitol Police who support our work and care for the Capitol,” the letter says. “ … I am ready to get back to the Capitol but you have an obligation to ensure the safety of all the staff that work there.”

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Van Hollen called the D.C. region a “covid-19 hotspot.” The District, Maryland and Virginia on Wednesday reported 106 new deaths and 1,471 new infections — bringing their total number of coronavirus cases past 39,000 and total deaths to 1,818.

Adding lawmakers, staff and support personnel into the situation could exacerbate the spread of the disease, Van Hollen said, noting that staff and members of the Capitol Police and 11 workers renovating the Cannon House Office Building have tested positive.

The District, which Van Hollen noted was shortchanged in a federal relief act, is scrambling to manage the pandemic — including limiting service for the Metro rail and buses that many Senate staffers use to commute to work.

D.C. officials said Wednesday that the city found an additional $8 million in relief funds for local businesses and should be able to give money to every eligible applicant.

John Falcicchio, the deputy mayor for business and economic development, said the city plans to notify winning applicants by May 8. He said independent contractors and sole proprietors will receive $1,000, while other employers will receive between $2,500 and $14,000.

More than 7,600 entities have applied and Falcicchio said the “great majority” will be funded.

The original $25 million earmarked by the D.C. Council has grown with infusions of $4 million from the city’s tourism arm, Events D.C.; $1 million from a local housing agency; and $3 million from federal relief funds.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) also said the city would use $1.5 million in federal affordable housing funds to help up to 400 low-income households pay rent for at least six months. Applications for those funds will be available May 11.

The District started posting jobs for an expansion of the city’s coronavirus contact tracing division, among the necessary conditions to reopen life in the nation’s capital.

“We know this virus is going to be with us and people will get infected,” said Bowser. “But how we identify them, isolate them, reach their contacts and quarantine them will determine how successful we are in reopening.”

The city is looking for an additional 130 contact tracers in the near term, but plans to eventually hire 700 more.

In Virginia, Northam said he was lifting the ban on elective surgeries he imposed five weeks ago, allowing doctors, dentists and veterinarians to resume seeing patients on a non-emergency basis beginning Friday.

That ban, which applied to hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, dental offices and veterinarians amid concerns that the state’s hospitals would be overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, was originally scheduled to expire last week, but Northam extended it to May 1.

On Wednesday he confirmed that he would not extend it further, touting the decision as proof that the business and social restrictions he has imposed have successfully slowed the spread of the virus.

Northam said the change also was possible because of the work that state and medical officials have done to secure more capacity for treating and testing coronavirus patients. But he warned that if covid-19 cases surge again, it might be necessary to reinstate restrictions.

Concern continued about the area’s chicken and meat processing plants. Hogan and Northam said teams of officials from the states and the federal Centers for Disease Control had arrived at the plants on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia to address outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Having a healthy supply of meat for public consumption “depends on workers who are healthy and who are safe,” Northam said. “It is imperative that we continue to support their health and well being.”



He said he expressed those concerns Wednesday in a call with federal agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue, and added that he expects all workers in the plants to be tested and to receive care if they need it. Those workers are overwhelmingly people of color, he said, and many are recent immigrants.

Accomack County, where many of Virginia’s chicken processing plants are located, has 229 positive cases of coronavirus, Northam said, “so time is of the essence.”

Meanwhile, concern continued to mount about conditions within correctional facilities. Northam has stepped up efforts to release prisoners who are nearing the end of their sentences to ease crowding. On Wednesday, Arlington’s public defender appealed to Northam to grant clemency to 63 prisoners in jail there.

The vast majority are serving time for misdemeanors, nonviolent felonies or probation violations and have less than 18 months left on their sentences. They “pose little to no danger to the community if granted early release,” Public Defender Brad Haywood wrote, “especially in light of current social distancing orders.”

According to the petition, at least some of the inmates lack access to protective masks and gloves. A spokeswoman for the Arlington jail did not immediately return a request for comment on that allegation.

A group of 11 Democratic delegates and senators also petitioned Northam Wednesday to disclose more information about the location of positive coronavirus cases around the state, saying other locales — such as Maryland — release data by Zip code.

In response, Northam said Virginia would adopt that practice as well, as soon as the state could reconfigure its information systems. Virginia has cited patient privacy as a reason to limit the amount of information released about cases of infection, but the lawmakers — led by Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) — argued that more data would help the public understand the spread of the disease.

African American residents continue to comprise a disproportionate number of deaths in the District, making up 80 percent of the 206 fatalities reported in a city that is 45 percent black.

Virginia also reported a jump in deaths Wednesday, with 29 new fatalities bringing the state’s total to 527. The state added 622 new cases for a total of 14,986.

Maryland reported 62 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total in the state to 1,085. There were 117 new hospitalizations across Maryland reported, the lowest figure since April 15.

Maryland added 737 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 20,965.