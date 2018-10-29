For 10 cents a person, people watch planes on the runway at Washington National Airport on July 26, 1948. (The Washington Post)

On Feb. 17, 1947, mechanical problems with an Eastern Airlines plane delayed a flight from Washington National Airport to St. Louis. The temporarily grounded passengers received vouchers from Eastern to eat in the airport’s terrace restaurant. Among them was a retired District high school English teacher named Helen Nash.

A year later, Nash filed a lawsuit against several parties, including Eastern Airlines; the administrator of the Civil Aeronautics Administration, which ran National; and Airport Terminal Services, the restaurant’s concessionaire. Why? Because Nash and her husband were turned away from the airport’s main restaurant and told to eat in the basement cafeteria set aside for people like them: African Americans.

Nash’s battle is the subject of a talk that independent historian Ray W. Clark will give Saturday as part of this weekend’s D.C. History Conference, where little-known episodes from the past will be brought to light and well-known episodes will be examined in a new light.

“It was a federal airport, the only federal airport in the country,” Clark said of what today is called Reagan National Airport. “As such it was unique.”

National’s status made it a good place to test the restaurant company’s segregationist policies at a time of increasing civil rights activity. In 1948, President Harry S. Truman ordered that the armed forces be integrated and the Democrats put a civil rights plank in their party platform.

Clark learned of Nash’s lawsuit while working on the history of Dulles International Airport for his PhD dissertation from George Mason University. Nash’s case eventually went before an all-white jury in Alexandria, so you can imagine the verdict. Still, Clark believes Nash’s efforts helped push the federal government to desegregate National Airport in December 1948.

(The Nashes lived in Logan Circle, at 1330 13th St. NW. Clark said he’d love to connect with anyone who knew them. Email me if you did.)

College has always been expensive in this country. In the early 19th century, students at Georgetown University had a unique way of reducing its cost: They could barter the labor of the slaves they’d brought with them to school.

“What we’ve usually heard about is slavery at the Jesuit plantations,” said Elsa B. Mendoza, a PhD candidate at Georgetown. “This is actually slavery at Georgetown’s campus, which I find incredibly interesting.”

The Jesuit order that ran Georgetown owned at least six plantations in Maryland, and it’s the treatment of families enslaved there that has garnered attention recently. But as Mendoza pored over old accounting ledgers detailing the cost of everything from bedding to notebooks, she was startled by what she found.

Students, Mendoza said, “would offer up the people they owned for a period of time, usually a year. These people would labor at Georgetown College. In exchange, Georgetown students would get their room and board, and their fees.”

Slave-owning priests also funded their lifestyles with the labors of their human property, she said.

José Centeno-Meléndez remembers as a child going to a restaurant in Silver Spring called El Gavilan: the eagle. He was born in the United States to parents from El Salvador, and he dutifully ate the Salvadoran food his mother and father ordered for him.

“I ate my pupusas, and I noticed my mother was sipping on a margarita and eating fajitas,” he said.

Those are Tex-Mex staples. Centeno-Meléndez remembers thinking, “What’s going on here?”

Centeno-Meléndez, a PhD student at the University of Texas at Austin who grew up in Prince George’s County, will speak on his research: the rise of Salvadoran restaurants in the Washington area and the way they often intermingled with Mexican restaurants.

“I’ve been digging through archives and asking different community members: What was the first Salvadoran restaurant you remember seeing?” he said. “Many point to various restaurants that are no longer existing. Most were on Columbia Road or 18th Street and appeared in the late 1970s or early 1980s.”

Early restaurants included Los Planes De Renderos, on 11th Street, which Post restaurant critic Phyllis Richman hailed in 1980 as offering “one of the best meal bargains in the city.”

The fact that Mexican-style chips and salsa often appeared on menus next to traditional Salvadoran food was because immigrant cooks from El Salvador often started off working in D.C.’s Mexican restaurants, Centeno-Meléndez said.

“Even to this day in many Mexican restaurants, pupusas appear in a very small corner of the restaurant menu,” he said.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Mobility, Migration and Movement.” The conference begins Thursday evening at the Sumner School with a lecture entitled “Considering D.C.: Perspectives and Disconnections” presented by Ariana A. Curtis, a curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The conference continues Friday and Saturday on the campus of the University of the District of Columbia. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For information, visit dchistory.org.

