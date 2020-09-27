VCU offers a major in African American studies and has classes in other departments that address the history and implications of racism. But they aren’t part of the university’s required curriculum.
VCU has been revising its general education requirements over the past two years. Relihan said she hopes a decision on whether to require racism classes will be made by the end of the current semester.
“If we’re going to address this issue, we want to do it well, and we want to do it deeply,” Relihan said.
