VCU suspended the Delta Chi fraternity chapter after Oakes’ death..
Police and university officials have not said how Oakes died. But Oakes’ family said he was ordered to drink large amounts of whiskey at a hazing event and then blindfolded. Family members say he ran into a tree. He was found unresponsive the next morning on a couch, the family said.
The consultants’ report is expected to be complete by June.
