RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University’s medical center is planning to build a 16-story outpatient facility in Richmond.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the $349 million facility will be the largest capital construction project in the medical center’s history. The new facility will house VCU Massey Cancer Center’s outpatient care, laboratory services, medical imagine and other services. The building also will have a parking deck with more than 1,000 parking spaces.

Officials are set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

