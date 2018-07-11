RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University has renewed its contract with former Gov. Doug Wilder despite his ongoing lawsuit against school officials.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Wilder’s contract as was recently renewed by the university.

The former governor makes $150,000 a year as a part-time professor.

Wilder is suing VCU and top school officials after he says his personal assistant was harassed and mistreated by the school’s former dean, John Accordino. Accordino has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Wilder.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.