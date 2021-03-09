His family said that hazing played a significant role in his death. They said that partygoers handed him a large bottle of whiskey and told him to drink. Authorities found Oakes dead the next morning.
VCU has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity and called for an investigation of all Greek life on campus.
The family plans to start a foundation to help students transition from high school to college. White said that freshmen are too young to pledge fraternities.
“His death was senseless and preventable,” she said.
