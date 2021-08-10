The immediate remedies planned by VCU don’t address the deeply rooted problems of alcohol and hazing, according to Courtney White, Oakes’ cousin.
“Students expressed that most fraternities and some sororities have their own issues related to hazing, and a group that was fully free of any hazing would actually be the outlier on VCU’s campus,” one student said in the 65-page report.
Dyad did not attempt to interview members of Delta Chi, the fraternity expelled from the university after the death of Adam Oakes, who was found dead the morning after a fraternity party.