RICHMOND, Va. — Residents and visitors in Richmond should expect to hear emergency sirens as Virginia Commonwealth University conducts a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems.

The university said in a news release that the sirens will sound at noon Wednesday.

The full test will also include text messages, mass email, digital signs, desktop alerts, social media posts and other outreach.

