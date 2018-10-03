THE DISTRICT

Vehicle hits, kills woman in Southeast

A 49-year-old woman crossing a street in Southeast Washington was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night, according to D.C. police. The woman was identified as Ramona Williamson of Southeast.

Police said the crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Central Avenue SE, a street lined with residential homes near the East Capitol Community Center.

The D.C. fire department tweeted that the victim was pinned under the vehicle.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that Williamson was crossing the street but was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a westbound 2004 Saturn. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Saturn remained at the scene. No charges have been filed, but the case remains under investigation.

MARYLAND

Police investigate Rockville rape report

A woman was raped late Tuesday while walking in Montgomery County, police said.

Rockville police officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to a wooded area near 15 West Gude Drive for the report of a rape, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

A woman said she was walking on the sidewalk of Route 355, or Frederick Road, approaching West Gude Drive, when a man forced her into the woods and sexually assaulted her, the statement said.

The woman broke free during the assault and ran to an office, where she sought the help of a security guard who called police, according to the statement.

The woman was transported to a hospital and remains hospitalized, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Officer at school finds dead baby in bathroom

Police are working to determine whether a baby found dead in a high school bathroom in Maryland was a stillborn birth.

A school resource officer at High Point High School in Beltsville discovered the deceased infant Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said. A student delivered the baby the same day the child was found, police said. Authorities plan to conduct an autopsy.

“The female who delivered the baby was located at the school and is receiving medical care,” police said.

Police did not release further details, citing the “sensitive nature” of the investigation.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

75-year-old is struck and killed in McLean

A 75-year-old man who was walking in McLean, Va., was struck and killed Tuesday night, officials said.

Fairfax County police identified the man as Philip John Dietz of McLean. Officials said he was trying to cross Dolley Madison Boulevard at the intersection of Madison McLean Drive just before 10 p.m. when a southbound 2002 BMW hit him in the intersection. The BMW driver stayed at the scene and was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police said speed and alcohol “do not appear to be factors for anyone involved.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Meteor awes lucky few: 'Like staring at the sun'

A meteor streaked across the skies of the Washington region on Monday night, witnessed by a relative few but described as impressive by those fortunate enough to see it.

As of late Tuesday, the American Meteor Society said it had received 15 reports “about a fireball” seen over Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Slashing silently across the sky, most frequently seen at night, meteors seem to disrupt the normal overhead order of things, and in their speed and brilliance, often arouse sensations of awe and a sense of the mysterious.

A report from Oakland, Md., called it “bright white like staring at the sun.” It then seemed to turn orange, the report said.

“This was so cool,” said a report from Purcellville, Va.

— Martin Weil