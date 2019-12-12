The bridge is being replaced after the District Department of Transportation deemed it unsafe.

In an email Wednesday, Weissmann said crews “have been working around the clock to restore service to our customers.”

“A significant portion of that work is complete and we expect to have all customers back in service before Saturday, barring unforeseen circumstances or inclement weather,” he said. “We appreciate the patience of the community.”

The company hasn’t responded to requests for information regarding the number of customers without service or the outage locations.

With the outage well into its second week, some businesses and residents were critical of Verizon’s communications with customers.

Robert O’Malley, an 84-year-old retired attorney who lives on Prospect Street NW, called the company’s response “absolutely disgraceful.” He said he was on hold for three hours twice during the outage’s first days and was unable to reach a company representative.

Eventually, he received a voice message that said his service would be restored by the end of last week, he said. Meanwhile, his family and friends don’t have his cellphone number.

“I’m one of those people that just can’t stand cellphones,” he said. “The voice quality is bad. I just don’t like them. Landlines are my lifeline.”

Gary Walker, founder of Ilo Salon on Wisconsin Avenue NW, said his service has been restored. He said the salon, with more than 30 employees, had no landline service for four days, meaning a loss of about half of his business during the busy holiday season.

He said he’s concerned about the loss of future income from customers who couldn’t schedule appointments.

“A salon is totally dependent upon your telephone,” he said.

Molly Quigley, spokeswoman for Clyde’s Restaurant Group, said the company’s 1789 restaurant, on 36th Street NW, also was hit by the outage, but the company’s technology team was able to establish temporary workarounds. She said smaller businesses with fewer employees could be more severely affected.

Quigley, however, was reluctant to blame Verizon for the inconvenience.

“It’s not our way to point fingers,” she said.

