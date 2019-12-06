Weissmann said that the fiber cables have been repaired and that the company is “working around the clock” to restore service, although he did not provide an estimate for when service would return. Wireless customers were not affected, he said.

Company officials would not say how many customers or what locations were affected by the outage.

“Our work will continue until all customers have service back,” Weissmann said.

Dean Murville, a retired health-care worker who lives in Georgetown, said his condominium has been without service for days.

“All utilities should be carefully guarded,” he said Friday. “This is unacceptable — it’s a homeland security issue.”

Eddie Casarrudeis, who works at the Georgetown location of pizza shop Manny & Olga’s, said three of the store’s phone lines are down. Though Friday is typically busy, he said, he called Friday a “dead day” because calls from customers are not getting through.

“Some people are calling, but it’s not working,” he said. “We will see what happens.”

The 31st Street Bridge, which spans the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal, is being replaced after the District Department of Transportation deemed it “structurally deficient,” according to a department news release. The department did not respond to a request for comment.

