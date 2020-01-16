Vermont has ranked among the top five states since 2011.

Rounding out the top five states and District of Columbia, are Montana, at 5.1 volunteers per 100,000 residents; Virginia, 4.5; and Maryland, 4.3. New Hampshire ranks seventh, followed by Maine.

Currently, there are 51 Vermonters serving abroad in the Peace Corps. Since the Peace Corps was founded in 1961, 1,629 Vermont volunteers have served abroad. Nationally, the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area ranks fourth in the country for the number of volunteers per capita.

“The domestic dividend of Peace Corps service cannot be overstated,” Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen said in a statement. “Across the United States, communities continue to experience the benefits of volunteers returning home with new skills and perspectives. I am grateful to these communities for instilling a sense of service in their citizen.”