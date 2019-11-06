CLOSED EVERYWHERE

Banks Federal government offices Post offices Courts
Most No mail delivery except
for Express Mail.		 Except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria City.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard counties. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No bulk collections in Prince George’s; yard trim only. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station open. Regular collections in Arlington and Fairfax counties and Alexandria. In Fairfax City, Monday pickups are on Tuesday. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed except in Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery. Closed in Arlington; open elsewhere.
Libraries One library open in each ward. For information, go to dclibrary.org. Closed except in Anne Arundel. Open in Alexandria City; closed elsewhere.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail runs from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares. Metrobus runs on a Saturday supplemental schedule; some post-midnight trips are canceled. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On is on a special modified holiday schedule.

●DASH and The Bus (Prince George’s) have regular service.

●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●PRTC Omniride has regular service but OmniRide Express is not running.

●Loudoun Bus has reduced service.

●MTA Commuter Bus is only running Route 201 on a weekend/holiday schedule.

●MARC is running the “R” schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is not running.

