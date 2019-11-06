|
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria City.
Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard counties. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No bulk collections in Prince George’s; yard trim only. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|Regular collections in Arlington and Fairfax counties and Alexandria. In Fairfax City, Monday pickups are on Tuesday. Landfills open.
Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
Schools
|Closed.
|Closed except in Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery.
|Closed in Arlington; open elsewhere.
Libraries
|One library open in each ward. For information, go to dclibrary.org.
|Closed except in Anne Arundel.
|Open in Alexandria City; closed elsewhere.
Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.