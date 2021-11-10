Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections.
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in City of Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard counties. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No collections in Prince George’s; pickups resume on the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Frederick; open elsewhere. Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|Regular municipal collections. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed Thursday in St. Mary’s. On Thursday and Friday, schools are closed in Charles. Classes are dismissed two hours early Thursday and Friday in Anne Arundel. Open elsewhere.
|Closed in Arlington and Prince William. Open in Fauquier and Loudoun. Early dismissals in Fairfax County and Alexandria.
|Libraries
|One library open in each ward. For information, go to dclibrary.org.
|Open in Anne Arundel; closed elsewhere.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed except in Prince William.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs 5 a.m. to midnight with off-peak fares in effect. Trains operate at reduced frequencies because of the removal of 7000-series rail cars. On the Red Line, Shady Grove and Rockville stations are closed; free local shuttle bus service is provided. After 9 p.m., trains run single track on the Blue Line between Van Dorn Street and Braddock Road. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On is on a holiday schedule.
●DASH has regular service.
●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.
●PRTC OmniRide has regular service but OmniRide Express is not running.
●Loudoun Bus has reduced service.
●MTA Commuter Bus is only running Route 201 on a weekend/holiday schedule.
●MARC is running the “R” schedule on all three lines.
●VRE is not running.