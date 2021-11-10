Closed everywhere

Banks

Federal government offices

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments, juvenile referrals in the District

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Rush hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor and the Prince George’s Dept. of Corrections. HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Meters not enforced in City of Alexandria.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. Regular collections in Anne Arundel and Howard counties. No collections in Montgomery; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. No collections in Prince George’s; pickups resume on the next regularly scheduled day. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Frederick; open elsewhere. Montgomery Transfer Station open. Regular municipal collections. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed Thursday in St. Mary’s. On Thursday and Friday, schools are closed in Charles. Classes are dismissed two hours early Thursday and Friday in Anne Arundel. Open elsewhere. Closed in Arlington and Prince William. Open in Fauquier and Loudoun. Early dismissals in Fairfax County and Alexandria.
Libraries One library open in each ward. For information, go to dclibrary.org. Open in Anne Arundel; closed elsewhere. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed except in Prince William.

Transportation services

●Metrorail runs 5 a.m. to midnight with off-peak fares in effect. Trains operate at reduced frequencies because of the removal of 7000-series rail cars. On the Red Line, Shady Grove and Rockville stations are closed; free local shuttle bus service is provided. After 9 p.m., trains run single track on the Blue Line between Van Dorn Street and Braddock Road. Metrobus is on a Saturday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●Ride On is on a holiday schedule.

●DASH has regular service.

●CUE is on a modified weekday schedule.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 only on a Saturday schedule.

●PRTC OmniRide has regular service but OmniRide Express is not running.

●Loudoun Bus has reduced service.

●MTA Commuter Bus is only running Route 201 on a weekend/holiday schedule.

●MARC is running the “R” schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is not running.