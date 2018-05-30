The National Park Service has reached an agreement with a nonprofit veterans’ organization to take custody of cremated remains left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and bury them with honors in a private in-ground vault in Virginia.

The Missing in America Project will take possession of the 70 sets of cremains that have been left at the memorial since 1989, as well as any future cremains that are left, the Park Service said in a statement.

The cremains will be inurned with full military honors at an in-ground vault at a private cemetery in Manassas, the statement said.

The purpose of the MIA Project is to locate, identify and inter with dignity unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans, according to the organization’s website.

Leaving mementos at the memorial’s Wall has been a tradition since the polished stone landmark bearing the names of the 58,000 Vietnam War dead was dedicated in 1982.

Hundreds of thousands of letters, photographs, jungle boots, stuffed animals, sculptures, dog tags, college rings, a motorcycle, cigars, a piece of a helicopter rotor blade and human remains have been left.

The artifacts are gathered and stored in the Park Service’s large Museum Resource Center in suburban Maryland.

Human remains have also been left, sometimes at the behest of the deceased or a family member. About 70 cremains — some in containers, some scattered — have been left since 1990, officials said. In the fall, the Park Service placed signs at the Wall asking people not to leave human remains.

“We’re not really equipped,” Laura Anderson, curator for the Mall and Memorial Parks, said in January. “I imagine it’s a big decision — what do you do with your loved one — especially if somebody is asking to be left here. You want to honor those wishes. But we’re not allowed to accept them.”

The human cremains were kept in a locked metal cabinet with the windows papered over. No date for the transfer or burial has been set, the Park Service said.