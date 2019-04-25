ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at an annual Maryland Republican Party dinner in June.

The party announced Wednesday night that the vice president will be the special guest at the Red, White and Blue Dinner in Linthicum, Maryland, on June 24th.

The announcement came a day after Gov. Larry Hogan went to New Hampshire and said he was seriously considering a 2020 primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

