About 45 minutes later, authorities spotted the victim suffering from injuries in a heavily wooded, rocky area and called for a helicopter to lift the patient to safety, according to State Police.
The agency lowered down a medic, who gave the victim first aid before they were hoisted back up to the helicopter, the statement said. The victim was flown to a trauma center for treatment.
State Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition or detail the circumstances leading to the rescue.
