THE DISTRICT

Victims identified in separate shootings

A 32-year-old man fatally shot Monday evening in Northeast Washington’s Brentwood neighborhood was Curtis Lowell Franklin, of Northeast, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 6:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue NE, just south of Rhode Island Avenue. Police said Franklin was shot several times.

Police on Tuesday also identified a victim shot over the weekend. John Fenner Thomas, 30, of Northeast, was fatally shot Saturday in the 2600 block of Sherman Avenue NW.



That shooting occurred about 10:25 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at the hospital on his own and died the next day.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Montgomery GOP blasts Elrich's order

The Montgomery County Republican Party has denounced an executive order prohibiting local officials from cooperating with federal immigration raids or investigations.

In a statement Tuesday, the group said the order from County Executive Marc Elrich (D) makes the jurisdiction “less safe.”

“Elrich’s political stunt is all about opposing a President he hates,” party chairman Alexander Bush is quoted as saying.

The Promoting Community Trust Executive Order, signed into effect Monday, prohibits executive-branch departments from assisting federal agents in immigration investigations, which are civil matters. County officials say local authorities need to work with immigrant communities on public safety, and should not be involved in or use their resources for immigration enforcement.

— Rebecca Tan

Virginia

Soldier killed in Monday's storms

Military officials said a U.S. Army Reserve soldier was killed and two others injured when a large tree was toppled during Monday’s storms.

A statement from Fort Pickett on Tuesday said the soldiers were taking part in a training exercise.

Its website describes Fort Pickett, in Nottoway County, as the home of the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center, which serves soldiers from the regional National Guard and other military units and soldiers. Its mission is, in part, to provide realistic and challenging training, and to maintain physical security.

According to the statement, no Virginia National Guard soldiers were involved.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news